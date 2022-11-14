Early Morning Fire Heavily Damages Ocean View Area Home

Image courtesy Roxana VFC

Firefighters from Millville were called for a structure fire around 1:15 this morning on Newport Village Drive in the Clearwater development. Crews arriving on the scene found a single story home with a front porch fully involved in flames and extending to the home. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly two hours – crews from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Frankford and Roxana provided assistance or back up. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.