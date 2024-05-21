Early Morning Fire in Federalsburg – Intentional

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office

A fire early Tuesday morning at a commercial building under construction on Hargraves Drive in Federalsburg has been determined to have been intentionally set by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office. The fire was discovered around 6:30am by workers arriving who found the small fire in the electrical room. Investigators found two separate fire points of origin – both determined to have remained independent of one another before being extinguished. Federalsburg Volunteer Firefighters were on the scene and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Fire investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.