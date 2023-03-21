Early Morning Fire in Salisbury was Arson

Miami Avenue Travel Trailer fire-Salisbury / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an arson fire that occurred around 12:30 Tuesday morning on Miami Avenue in Salisbury. Firefighters from Salisbury responded to the call – and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. There were no injuries.

Investigators say the fire in a 25-foot travel trailer was discovered by a neighbor. Deputies found the fire was intentionally set inside the travel trailer.

Damage is estimated at over $10,000.

Officials ask anyone with information on this fire to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal in Salisbury at 410-713-3780.