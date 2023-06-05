Early Morning Fire in Smyrna Under Investigation

Furies Street, Smyrna / Image courtesy Citizens Hose Co

An early morning fire in Smyrna is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Firefighters from Citizens Hose Company were called just after 3 Monday morning and found a single family home on Furies Street with heavy fire and exposures to several other homes. All the occupants of the home escaped safely – multiple fire companies from Kent and New Castle County provided assistance or back up. Deputy Fire Marshals determined the fire originated on the rear porch – the cause remains under investigation. Four other dwellings sustained exposure damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. Damage is estimated at over $1-million.