Early Morning Fire Near Odessa Damages 5 Homes

Firefighters from Odessa were called for a structure fire in the Cantwell Ridge neighborhood near Middletown just before 4am. Crews arriving at the scene on Corbit Drive found a two story home fully involved in flames. Several neighboring fire companies assisted at the scene, but the wind-driven fire damaged five houses and displaced 16 people. State Fire Marshal investigators are on the scene searching for the origin and cause of the blaze – damage is estimated to exceed $1-million. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on the scene for over three hours.