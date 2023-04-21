Early Morning Fire on Marquis Avenue Under Investigation by Maryland State Fire Marshal

Marquis Avenue Fire / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

An early morning fire on Marquis Avenue in Salisbury is under investigation. Salisbury firefighters were called to the scene just after 4 Friday morning after a neighbor spotted the fire. Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators say the single story wood frame home is under construction. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 2 ½ hours– damage is estimated at $200,000.

Officials ask anyone with information on this fire to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.