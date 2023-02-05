Early Morning Fires Saturday Keep Sussex Firefighters Busy

Firefighters on the western side of Sussex County have had a busy weekend. Friday night Laurel firefighters were called to a house fire on Discount Land Road. The State Fire Marshal’s office tells the Talk of Delmarva this was an accidental fire – electrical in nature and caused about $175,000 in damage.

Just before 3am Saturday, Laurel firefighters were again called for a fully involved manure barn on fire – which also involved several pieces of motorized equipment. This fire was on Taylor Mill Road. Multiple fire companies from western Sussex County, Sharptown firefighters and Sussex County medics were on the scene or provided backup. This fire caused $250,000 in damage and is under investigation.

Just before 3:30 Saturday morning firefighters were called for a camper fire on Johnson Road near Laurel. Gumboro, Millsboro and Sharptown fire crew responded. Damage is estimated at $10,000 and the fire is under investigation.

Gumboro fire crews were called just before 6am to a house fire on Daisy Road. Fire companies from Selbyville and Willards assisted or provided backup and Sussex County medics were also on the scene. State Fire officials report this was an accidental fire – electrical in nature – and caused about $2500 in damage.