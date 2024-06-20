Early Morning House Fire in Cambridge Ruled Accidental

A house fire occurred early this morning on Stone Boundary Road in Cambridge, Dorchester County. The fire at the 1,400 Square Foot structure was ruled accidental and occurred due to open flames/smoking materials in close proximity of combustible materials. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the blaze started inside–in the living room around 5 a.m. No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to structure and contents.