Early Morning Lincoln Fire Ruled Accidental

Hickory Lane fire near Lincoln / Image courtesy Ellendale VFC

State Fire Marshal investigators say an early morning fire on Hickory Lane near Lincoln was accidental. Ellendale firefighters were called around 4am for a fire in a single story home. Crews found fire through the roof when they arrived at the scene. Officials say ten people were able to escape without injury. Investigators say the fire began in a sunroom and was caused by a faulty hearing and air conditioning appliance.

Damage is estimated at $450,000. No injuries were reported however a female occupant was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for a medical evaluation.