A fire just after 5:30 Tuesday morning on Cove Drive in Mariner’s Cove has been determined to be accidental in nature and was caused when an unknown malfunction of the fixed heating system ignited nearby combustibles. Indian River firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the single story home when they arrived on the scene. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely thanks to working smoke detectors. Damage is estimated at $60,000.

