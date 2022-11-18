Early Morning Millville Area Fire Under Investigation

Image courtesy Millville VFC / Photo by Jay Droney

Firefighters from Millville were called to a mobile home on East Lagoon Road in Dogwood Acres early Friday morning – just after 5 for a fire. Crews arriving at the scene found a single-wide trailer with an attached porch with fire showing from the rear. The fire was brought under control with help from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Frankford Fire Companies.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.