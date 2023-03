Early morning Delaware Avenue Fire / Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Salisbury firefighters were called for a house fire just before 1 this morning on Delaware Avenue. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire which began on the outside of a home that was vacant. A passerby spotted the fire. Damage is estimated at $55,000.

If you have information on this fire – contact the Salisbury Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.