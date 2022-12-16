Early Morning Seaford-area Fire Accidental – Vehicle & Home Damaged

Image courtesy Blades VFC

An early morning garage fire on Clark Road in Seaford Friday damaged a vehicle and a home and has been ruled accidental by the State Fire Marshal. Blades firefighters were called around 3:30am and found a vehicle on fire – and spreading to an adjacent home, which was occupied at the time. All the occupants escaped without injure. Firefighters from Bridgeville, Laurel, Seaford and County paramedics were on the scene or provided backup.

The State Fire Marshal says the fire was caused by an electrical failure in the vehicle. Damage is estimated at $100,000.