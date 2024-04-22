Early Sunday Morning Oak Orchard Fire Displaces Family of 5

Image courtesy IRVFC

Indian River firefighters were called for a structure fire just after 3 Sunday morning. Crews arriving at the scene on Russell Avenue found fire at the rear of a two story home and conflicting reports of someone trapped inside. An initial search was ended as fire advanced to the eaves, attic and roof line. Additional search efforts found no one in the residence.

Several fire companies assisted or provided backup. Officials report one firefighter was injured.

The family of five and four dogs are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The state fire marshal is investigating.