Early Sunday Morning Princess Anne Blaze Ruled Arson

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

A fire in Princess Anne early Sunday morning has been ruled arson by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The Polks Road fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3:30am. Officials say the house is vacant and owned by the US Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Firefighters from the Mt. Vernon VFD were on the scene for about an hour. Fire marshal investigators say the blaze began in a utility room in the back of the house – damage is estimated at $31,000. Anyone with information – contact the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.