Early Voting Begins for Del. Primary

Early voting gets underway today (Wed. Aug. 31st) for the Delaware Primary September 13th.

Registered Republicans and Democrats may cast ballots at any early voting center in their county of residence for ten days between today and Sunday, September 11th.

Five early voting centers in Sussex County and three in Kent County will be available from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., but they will be open at 7:00 a.m. daily starting Wednesday September 7th. Early voting centers will not be open Sun. Sept. 4th or Labor Day Mon. Sept. 5th.

Early voting center locations are as follows:

Sussex County

Millville Community Center : 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967

: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967 Lewes Fire Department Station #2 : 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958

: 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958 Laurel Fire Hall : 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956

: 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956 Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Georgetown) : 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947

: 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947 Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Seaford): 200 Allen St, Seaford DE 19973

Kent County