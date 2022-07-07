Early Voting Begins for Md. Primary

Early voting centers opened Thursday across Maryland, and will be open daily – including Saturday and Sunday – through next Thursday, July 14th for the primary election.

Voting centers are open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Primary election day is Tuesday, July 19th.

Voting center locations and more primary information can be found at elections.maryland.gov

For voting locations by county, please CLICK HERE

Election officials say it is important for registered voters to confirm their current district and polling information due to the redistricting process.

Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in-person during early voting and on Primary Election day. Vote-by-mail is also accepted. Ballots to be mailed must be requested by Tuesday, July 12th.

Marylanders who are interested in serving as election judges may find more information and apply HERE






