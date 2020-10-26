Early Voting Begins In Md. Monday

Maryland begins in-person early voting today.

Marylanders have been encouraged to take advantage of early voting, or if they wait until election day to head to the voting center during off-peak times such as mid-morning or early afternoon.

Early voting takes place each day through Monday November 2nd, including Saturday and Sunday.

Marylanders may vote at any voting center in their county of residence.

Wicomico, Worcester, Talbot, Somerset and Caroline Counties each have one early voting center.

Early voting centers are open in Maryland from seven a.m. until eight p.m.