Early Voting for Md. Primary Continues Through Today (Thur. July 14th) – But, When Will We Know Results?

Today (Thursday) is the final day for early voting for the Maryland primary.

Early voting centers will be open until 8:00 p.m. Marylanders may register to vote and vote early at any center in the county in which he or she resides.

Mail-in voting is underway for the primary next Tuesday, July 19th.

As for election day, what will we know, and when will we know it?

According to the Maryland Board of Elections, mail-in ballots will not be counted until Thursday, July 21st.

Then, a final canvass would take place the following week.