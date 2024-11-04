Early Voting Popular in Sussex County

Sunday was the last day that Delaware voters could vote early. The only options left are by absentee ballot or voting at your assigned polling location on Tuesday. The Department of Elections reports on Early and Absentee voting show statewide – about 31.1% of voters have already cast a ballot heading into Election Day on Tuesday. (According to the Department of Election – as of 11/01/24 – there are at total of 790,955 registered voters in Delaware. Totals by county – Sussex – 208,268 / Kent – 143,722 / NCCo – 438,965)

In Sussex County – the early/absentee voting was strongest at 49.2%. Kent County turnout is 29% and New Castle County 23%.

A reminder – if you are voting absentee – your ballot must be received at your County Department of Election office by 8pm Tuesday. Polls are open Tuesday from 7am to 8pm.

Polling locations –

Sussex County – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_SC.pdf

Kent County – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_KC.pdf

NCCo – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_NCC.pdf