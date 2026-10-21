East New Market, Maryland Man Arrested in Dorchester County Death Investigation

Following a grand jury indictment, Maryland State Police arrested a 27-year-old East New Market, Maryland man connected to a Dorchester County death investigation this past summer. The Office of the State’s Attorney in Dorchester County presented the case to the Dorchester County Grand Jury on Monday, October 19th. The Grand Jury returned an indictment against Jacob Motley who was arrested without incident on a traffic stop conducted by an officer from the Department of Natural Resources Police Wednesday morning in Dorchester County. Motley is charged with first-and second- degree assault, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on August 15th, 2026, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a body, later identified as 35-year-old Timothy D. Wolfe, Jr., in the area of Golden Hill Road in Church Creek, Maryland. A passerby located the body and then called police. Several law enforcement agencies provided assistance. The investigation continues.