Eastbound Bay Bridge Closed for Bay Bridge Run Sunday

A reminder – the eastbound span on the Bay Bridge is closed for this morning’s Bay Bridge Run – the only time you can cross the bridge on foot! All drivers are using the westbound span for 2-way traffic until at least 2 this afternoon. The first wave of runners will begin at 7am in groups of about 2000 and then another group will leave every 15 minutes until 8:45. Registrants are allotted 2 hours to complete the 10K course – just over 4 miles of that is on the Bay Bridge.