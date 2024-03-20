Easter for Thousands Events this Saturday in Selbyville

Mountaire is hosting four Easter for Thousands events this Saturday, March 23rd on Delmarva and in North Carolina to pack 20,000 complete meals in a box for families facing food insecurity this Easter. Churches and nonprofits who have pre-registered will be picking up boxes for distribution that same day. Their Easter menu includes corn, peas & carrots, apple sauce, yams, mashed potatoes with bacon, gravy, brownie mix, and of course a Mountaire roaster. There will be no walk-up distribution. On Delmarva, the event will be held Saturday in Selbyville from 8 am – 12:30 pm. Volunteers and employees will assemble and pack 8,000 boxes on 55 Hosier Street.