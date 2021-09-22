Eastern Shore Barn Fire Investigated

A large barn used for storage has been left in ruins following a fire in Talbot County.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon along Matthewstown Road in Easton. Someone who was passing by discovered the fire. It took firefighters about two hours to control the flames.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.