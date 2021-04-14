Eastern Shore Lawmaker Gets GOP Leadership Role

Members of the Maryland House of Delegates Republican Caucus have elected new leadership.

Delegate Jason Buckel of Allegany County will serve as House Minority Leader. Delegate Christopher Adams of the Eastern Shore’s District 37-B becomes Minority Whip. Former Minority Leader Nic Kipke and Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga had previously announced their intention to step down at the end of this Legislative Session, which was Monday. They were the longest-serving Republican leadership team in the history of the House of Delegates.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve,” Adams said. “There are many challenges we face, but our Caucus is driven by challenge, and we will rise to the occasion. We are ready to build on the many successes our previous leadership team has given us.”