Eastern Shore Organization Expands Programs To Assist Women, Human Trafficking Survivors

The Eastern Shore’s first support center for survivors of human trafficking opens a new venture.

Mary’s Sanctuary at Harriet’s House is a new residential program that will provide comprehensive care and a safe haven for women.

Governor Larry Hogan attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at Harriet’s House in Cambridge.

The organization, which draws its inspiration from Harriet Tubman, is receiving $200,000 through the governor’s supplemental budget to support the organization’s work.

“The grand opening of Mary’s Sanctuary will offer the safe haven and second chance that the female survivors of human trafficking so desperately need,” Hogan said. “Last month, I officially declared 2022 as the year of Harriet Tubman in the State of Maryland, and I can think of no better way to continue that celebration and continue to honor her memory than the reason that brings us together today.”