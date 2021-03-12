Eastern Shore Vaccination Clinic Nears Opening

The Wicomico County Health Department is relocating its vaccination clinic and testing operations, as the State of Maryland prepares to open a mass vaccination clinic serving the Eastern Shore at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.

The local health department will operate vaccination clinics at the Centre of Salisbury at the former Tuesday Morning Store, next to Home Goods. Vaccinations are by appointment only. People with appointments should access the site from the parking lot and should not enter through the mall.

Testing for COVID-19, also by appointment only, will resume Tuesday March 23rd at the Wicomico County Health Department Fritz Building on West Carroll Street in Salisbury.

The Maryland Health Department began accepting appointments for the Eastern Shore site Friday morning: CLICK HERE



