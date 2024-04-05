Eastern Sussex Democrats Meeting Features Gubernatorial Candidate Collin O’Mara

As 2024 election season gets underway, the Eastern Sussex Democrats will be hosting appearances by many of the candidates in the coming months. Their latest meeting last night featured gubernatorial candidate Collin O’Mara. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…

According to the Delaware Department of Elections, the two officially filed candidates for this year’s state primary include O’Mara and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. On the Republican side the one officially filed candidate so far listed on the Delaware DOE website is Jerrold Price of Lewes.