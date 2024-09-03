Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Program Runway Closure Update

Due to the continued work in connection with the Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Program, Runway 4/22 is closed again following the Labor Day Weekend. The closure is effective today, September 3rd until this Friday September 6th at 7 p.m. Runway 15/33 is open. One runway will always be open and available for operations in 2024. Closures are generally effective from Monday at 9 a.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. There are no expected weekend closures. The construction phase of the Airfield Modernization Program is now well underway. These significant initiatives will enhance the safety and operational efficiency of those facilities and bring the airfield into compliance with current FAA standards.