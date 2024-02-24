Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Project Update

At this week’s Advisory Board Meeting, Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher provided an update on the progress of the Airfield Modernization Program…

As of Monday, out of 6 or 7 phases in the project, he says they have entered phase 2 as of Monday. Risher also says that getting into March, it will be full bore construction.

The Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Program is almost in full swing heading into March and the spring season. Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher talked about upcoming significant operational impacts…



Risher says 15/33 will close April 9th and will remain closed through May 8th.

Then from May 8th until late 2024, Runway 4/22 will be closed again from Monday through Friday…

Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher says they’ll always have one runway available at all times.