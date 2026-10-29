Easton Airport Closure Update

After more than 20 years of planning, construction is set to begin on the new Runway 4/22 at Easton Airport. Runway 4/22 will be closed beginning at 8:00 AM on October 29th until 8:00 AM on December 18th. Runway 4/22 will open for the Waterfowl Festival (Nov 13 -15) and Thanksgiving weekends. Specific dates & times will be coordinated and announced at least 7 days in advance. After opening on December 18th, Runway 4/22 will remain open until approximately February 2027, when it will close again for several months. Airport officials advise that you plan ahead for significant closures to Runway 4/22 through 2027. Runway 15/33 will remain available for normal operations.