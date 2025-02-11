Easton Airport is Closed Because of the Snow

Snow has been falling for several hours at the Easton Airport. As of 4pm Tuesday afternoon the Easton Airport is closed because of weather conditions.

Please note the following updates as of February 11, 2025, at 1600L:

Airport Status:

Easton Airport is closed due to current weather conditions.

The airport is expected to remain closed until at least Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 1800L.

Public Spaces: