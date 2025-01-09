Easton Airport Update on Weather-Related Conditions

At the Easton Airport, as of today, January 9th, at 12:00 PM EST: Runways 4/22 and 15/33 are open. In terms of the surface conditions, breaking action on all taxiways is good to medium. Airport officials advise you to use caution as ice is present on all ramps. Also, use extra caution in and around public areas. Most parking lots and walkways have been cleared, but winds and freezing temperatures continue to make surfaces hazardous. The team is actively working to maintain safety.