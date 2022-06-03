Easton Fire Seriously Injures Apartment Occupant

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured in a fire early Friday morning at an apartment in the 300-block of North Aurora Street in Easton.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Easton Volunteer Fire Department members and members of surrounding companies responded to the fire at about 3:00 a.m. They had to force their way into the apartment, where the victim was found in his bedroom. EMS personnel began life-saving treatment and took him to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was listed in critical condition.

Deputy State Fire Marshals and detectives with Easton Police determined that the fire began in the kitchen and the cause remains under investigation.