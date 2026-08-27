Easton Man Arrested in Connection with Nationwide Theft Scheme

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-old Easton man, Youngsen Huang, in connection with a nationwide credit card fraud and theft scheme. Investigators say Huang received fraudulent online purchases made with victims’ credit cards, with the merchandise shipped to his Easton residence. A search of the home uncovered more than $16,000 in electronics, with shipping labels bearing dozens of victims’ names from across the country. Huang faces charges including retail theft, theft scheme and credit card fraud and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. The investigation involved Homeland Security Investigations and Easton Police.