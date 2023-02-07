Easton Man Charged in Arson of Own Home on Thanksgiving

Peach Orchard Road residence / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

An Easton man has been charged with 1st degree arson in the burning of his own home on Thanksgiving Day last year. The Maryland State Fire Marshal has charged 41 year old Fred Rider after it was determined that he set his own home on Peach Orchard Road in Easton on fire – completely destroying the house and causing over $800,000 in damage.

Rider’s family was also displaced – and continues to be assisted by family and friends.

Rider is charged with 1st degree arson, 2nd degree arson, 1st degree malicious burning and two counts of arson threat. He was released subsequent to his bond review. Rider faces up to 75 years in prison and possibly over $100,000 in fines.