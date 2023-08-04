Easton Man Charged in March Burglary

Image courtesy Easton PD

Easton Police arrested 61 year old Allen Wilson of Easton for a burglary that occurred at the ChinCheck Sports Locker in Easton on March 7th. Police found a large glass window in the front of the store was broken – and the store owner told police someone broke into his store the night before – he found a brick inside the store and he reported that over $2400 of Under Armour merchandise was taken. While police investigated blood was found around the broken window. The State Police Crime Lab matched the blood to Wilson’s DNA.

Wilson was arrested Thursday, August 3rd and charged with 2nd and 4th degree burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property.

Wilson is being held at the Talbot County Detention Center.