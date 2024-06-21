Easton Man Charged in Sexual Abuse of a Minor

An Easton man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a minor. Easton Police arrested 36 year old Carlos Perez Aldana on charges of sex abuse of a minor, 4th degree sex offense, false imprisonment and 4 counts of 2nd degree assault after a joint investigation by Easton Police and the Talbot County Department of Social Service, Child Protective Services.

Officials conducted a forensic interview of the minor child at the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center, where it was learned that Perez Aldana had sexually assaulted the child in May of this year. The child was able to get away and told adults about the incident, who then notified Easton Police.

Perez Aldana is being held at the Talbot County Detention Center.