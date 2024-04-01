Easton Man Found Guilty of Child Abuse

An Easton man has been convicted of child abuse after a 3-day trial in Talbot County. Judge Broughton Earnest found 31 year old Earl Kautz of Easton guilty of 2 counts each of 1st degree child abuse, and 2nd degree assault and one count each of 2nd degree child abuse and reckless endangerment. Court records show Kautz abused a one year old boy and assaulted a 13 year old girl who lived with him at the time.

Sentencing is st for June 10th in the Circuit Court of Talbot County.