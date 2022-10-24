Easton Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Sex Charges

A sentence of 18 years in federal prison for a 34 year old Mexican citizen living in Easton. The US Attorney for the District of Maryland says Angel Gabriel Arroyo-Angelino (“Arroyo”) posed as teenage boy on social media in order to induce minor girls to produce and send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Officials say that from December 24 of 2017 through September 11, 2018 he used the name Elias Garcia to create a social media account and claimed to be 16 years old. The social media platform terminated his account and sent a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Easton Police then investigated and learned of additional accounts under different names with multiple victims.

Arroyo waived his Miranda rights and spoke with investigators.

Chief US District Judge James Bredar imposed the 18 year sentence for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. Upon his release Arroyo will be required to register as a sex offender anywhere he lives, is an employee or student.

