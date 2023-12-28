Easton, Maryland Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Queen Anne’s County

One person is dead, and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash that occurred today in Queen Anne’s County. Shortly before noon, Maryland State Police responded to the area of Ocean Gateway (Route 50) and Pippin Farm Lane. According to a preliminary investigation, a Dodge Caravan, driven by 24-year-old Kathleen Strawbridge of Glen Burnie, was heading west on Route 50 while at the same time, an Acura TSX, operated by 88-year-old William Minahan of Easton, was attempting to turn onto Ocean Gateway from a parking lot when it failed to yield the right of way subsequently causing the Dodge to crash into the Acura. As a result, Minahan died in the crash. Strawbridge and her 2-year-old child were transported by ambulance to Health Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Route 50 in that area was closed for more than three hours.