Easton PD Arrest 3 for Assault and 4th Suspect to be Charged with Attempted 1st & 2nd Degree Murder

Four men have been arrested by Easton Police on active arrest warrants. Three of the men, aged 18 and 20, are charged with assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and other offenses and have been released to the Talbot County Detention Center. The 4th suspect, 24 year old Raven Todd of Laurel, DE is charged with attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder, assault and other offenses and is being extradited from Manning, South Carolina.

The charges stem from an April 16th incident where the three suspects, 20 year old Tucker Easton of Easton, 18 year old Navelie White of Easton and 18 year old Blake Dorman of St Michaels, attacked Todd – who told police that a female arranged a meeting in the Kohl’s parking lot where he was struck in the head with a beer bottle and punched several times.

Another person sitting in his truck in the parking lot heard a gunshot and saw Todd changing a handgun magazine. Police found the man’s truck had been struck and were able to recover the bullet as well as spent shell casings from the parking lot. Police, through video, saw the assault on Todd – and saw Todd fire his gun after the assault was over and the others were running from the area.