Easton PD Investigating Early Morning Homicide

Easton Police were called to the Sidetracked Saloon on East Avenue just before 2am Saturday for shots fired. Police found a large crowd in the parking lot and located a man with a gunshot wound and began lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, however 23 year old Antonio Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information into this investigation should call Easton Police at 410-822-1111.