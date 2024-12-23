Easton PD Make Arrest in Sexual Assault

Easton Police were called for an assault on Saturday morning in the area of the Easton Bypass near South Washington Street. The female victim told police that a black male picked her up in Cambridge earlier that morning and took her to his residence in the Magnolia Meadows Apartment complex where he sexually assaulted here by force. Police identified 45 year old Jason Rosser as the suspect and executed a search warrant at his residence where Rosser was arrested. He is charged with multiple offenses:

1st Degree Rape

2nd Degree Rape

3rd Degree Sex Offense

4th Degree Sex Offense

1st Degree Assault

2nd Degree Assault

False Imprisonment

Rosser is being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

Anyone with information should contact Easton Police at 410-822-1111.