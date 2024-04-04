Easton PD Responds to Sexual Misconduct Charges Against Sergeant

The Easton Police Department has released a statement regarding charges against Sergeant Jason Dyott of misconduct in office. The department acknowledges that this was the result of a time-consuming investigation led by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and the Special Prosecutors Office of Maryland. In the statement, every member of the police department is said to be disheartened and very disappointed in the allegations and the resulting charges. However, they want to assure everyone that the actions of Jason Dyott do not reflect the standards and commitment towards public safety and service by the other men and women of this agency. Jason Dyott’s employment status remains suspended while the police department complies with the processes set forth by the Police Accountability Act. According to the Office of the State Prosecutor, Sergeant Dyott faces two charges of misconduct for engaging in sexual relationships with two teenage girls. Sergeant Jason Dyott has served with the department since 2008.