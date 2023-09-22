Easton Police Arrest 17 year old for 1st & 2nd Degree Assault

Easton Police arrested a 17 year old juvenile male from Easton – and have charged him as an adult – with 1st and 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment. On Thursday, police were called to John Ford Park in Easton where they located a 46 year old woman bleeding heavily from a cut to the forehead.

The victim told police she was walking the Rail to Trails when she saw a teen urinating in the woods. She kept walking but heard footsteps behind her and when she turned the teen struck her repeatedly with a rock. The victim began screaming and the suspect ran off down the trail.

Police found the suspect about 90 minutes later in the area of South Street – saw blood on his clothing and took the teen in custody.