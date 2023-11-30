Easton Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man for Three Armed Robberies
Easton, Maryland Police have arrested a 34-year-old man with no fixed address for three armed robberies–two this month and one back in June of this year. The investigation led to the identification of Javontay L. Nichols, who now faces numerous charges. Yesterday, November 29th, Detectives received a tip that Nichols was at a residence in the Parkway Apartments and took him into custody without incident. Nichols was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center. The armed robberies occurred at 7-Eleven, 410 N. Washington Street, Easton on the night of November 24th, in the evening of November 26th at the Crown Gas Station on N. Washington Street, and on June 24th in the overnight hours at the 7-Eleven on N. Washington Street.
Additional Information from Easton Police:
Armed Robberies: On November 29, 2023, Detectives of the Easton Police Department arrested Mr. Javontay L.
Nichols (34) of no fixed address and charged him with the following:
- Three counts of Armed Robbery
- Three counts of Robbery
- Three counts of Assault 1st Degree
- Three counts of Assault 2nd Degree
- Three counts of Reckless Endangerment
- Three counts of False Imprisonment
- Two counts of Theft $100-$1500
- One count of Theft $1500-$25000
- Three counts of Dangerous Weapon Conceal
Nichols was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
On November 24, 2023, at approximately 11:42 PM, Officers of the Easton Police Department were
dispatched to 7-Eleven, 410 N. Washington Street, Easton, MD in reference to an armed robbery. Upon Officers arrival, they met with store employee who informed them an African-American male, came behind the counter and displayed a knife. After displaying the knife, the suspect demanded money, obtained an undisclosed amount, and fled the store. The suspect was described as wearing a green-in-color long sleeve shirt, khaki pants, dark colored shoes, and a black hoodie. The employee was not harmed during the robbery. On November 26, 2023, at approximately 8:38 PM, Officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to the Crown Gas Station, 301 N. Washington Street, Easton, MD in reference to an armed robbery. Upon Officers arrival, they met with the store employee who informed them an African-American male entered the store wearing red pants, black hoodie, black shoes, and displayed a knife. After displaying the knife, the suspect demanded
money, obtained an undisclosed amount, and fled the store. The employee was not harmed during the robbery. On June 24, 2023, at approximately 1:28 am, Officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to 7-Eleven, 410 N. Washington Street, Easton, MD in reference to an armed robbery. Upon Officers arrival, they met with the store employee who informed them an African American male entered the store covering his face with his hand, then put a mask on, and forced the employee to the register as he brandished a large knife. The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt over a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes. After forcing the employee to the register and obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store. Detectives initiated an investigation and were able to develop Nichols as a suspect. On November 29, 2023, Detectives received a tip that Nichols was at a residence in the Parkway Apartments and took him into custody without incident.