Easton Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man for Three Armed Robberies

Easton, Maryland Police have arrested a 34-year-old man with no fixed address for three armed robberies–two this month and one back in June of this year. The investigation led to the identification of Javontay L. Nichols, who now faces numerous charges. Yesterday, November 29th, Detectives received a tip that Nichols was at a residence in the Parkway Apartments and took him into custody without incident. Nichols was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center. The armed robberies occurred at 7-Eleven, 410 N. Washington Street, Easton on the night of November 24th, in the evening of November 26th at the Crown Gas Station on N. Washington Street, and on June 24th in the overnight hours at the 7-Eleven on N. Washington Street.

Additional Information from Easton Police:

Armed Robberies: On November 29, 2023, Detectives of the Easton Police Department arrested Mr. Javontay L.

Nichols (34) of no fixed address and charged him with the following: