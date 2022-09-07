Easton Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle, SUV

A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV has claimed the life of a Hurlock man.

According to Easton Police, 24-year-old Robert Stacey Jr. was operating a motorcycle westbound on Ocean Gateway at a high rate of speed near the Maryland State Police Barracks Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Stacey and his motorcycle slid into the back of an SUV. He died at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.

Westbound Ocean Gateway was closed for about three hours because of the accident and investigation. The Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland State Highway, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County EMS and Maryland Natural Resources Police also assisted.