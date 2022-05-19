Easton Police Investigate Pharmacy Robbery

Easton Police are investigating a robbery at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Marlboro Avenue.

At about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the store in response to a robbery that had just occurred. An investigation determined that a male wearing a mask jumped the counter and pushed by the pharmacist to obtain prescription medications. The suspect fled on foot toward the Amish Market. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, between 5′ 6″ and 6′, approximately 140-150 lbs.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Easton Police at 410-822-1111.