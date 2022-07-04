Update; Easton Police Investigate Shooting Death, Search For Suspect

Jalyn Barney (photo released by Easton Police)

2nd update:

A man is dead and a relative is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Easton.

Easton Police said 21-year-old Jalyn Barney got into an altercation with his uncle, 42-year-old George Barney, in the front yard of a home on Prospect Avenue Sunday night. According to Police, an investigation has determined that Jayln Barney pulled out a handgun and fired one shot that struck George Barney.

Police said Jalyn Barney should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Easton Police.

Update:

Easton Police have identified 21-year-old Jalyn Barney as the suspect in a Sunday night shooting death on Prospect Avenue. Anyone with information on Barney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Hanson at 410-822-1111 or dial 911. You may remain anonymous.

How to Submit a TIP to Easton PD:

• Call 410-822-1111 and speak to an Officer

• Call our TIP line at 410-763-6140 and leave a message

• Send a message to our Easton Police Facebook page

• Submit an online TIP on our website – https://eastonmd.gov/199/Submit-a-Crime-Tip

Original story:

Easton Police are investigating a shooting death.

Police said officers were dispatched to Prospect Avenue Sunday at about 6:21 p.m. A male was found with a single gunshot wound. Officers began to try to save the victim’s life. Talbot County paramedics arrived.

The shooting victim died of his injuries shortly after arriving at University of Maryland Easton Hospital.

Police said the victim and a male suspect got into an altercation prior to the shooting, and that the two knew each other. Police are still trying to locate a suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.